Minnesota artist brings personal refugee experience to Rochester with photo exhibit

The exhibit, When Home Won't Let You Stay, is all about empathy; sharing the stories of the people who are now calling Minnesota home.

The artist, James Bowey, intends for people to see the photographs, read the stories and contribute to an open discussion where people can share their personal experiences.

Through showing that, Bowey hopes that the community as a whole, and even the country, can have a positive relationship with refugees and better their lives.

"I think the biggest thing that comes out of any time that you spend a lot of time listening to other people, and listening to people of differing experiences to your own, is you learn the universal connection that we all share," Bowey said.

He's taking this exhibit all across Minnesota because he feels while Minnesotans haven't always agreed on the topic, they've been able to find common ground.