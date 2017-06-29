Mason City man arrested for child endangerment

Mason City Police confirm the arrest of a man Thursday, following an investigation into an unresponsive infant.

Authorities arrested Jeremy Walter Rose, 27, on child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

They arrested him Thursday evening in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue and transported him to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

On June 22nd, police and medics responded to the 1700 block of South Coolidge Avenue for a report of an unresponsive infant, who was having difficulty breathing.

Police told KTTC they cannot share Rose's relationship to the child or the details of what happened.

The infant remains in the hospital.



