Seven charged for Byron High School vandalism

Seven teenagers are facing charges stemming from vandalism in April at Byron High School. Many of the suspects confessed to authorities after security footage, and help from a hardware store, led investigators to them.

Katherine Carpenter, Brandon Stackhouse and Flabio Olmos, all 18, have been charged with aiding and abetting first degree criminal damage to property, a felony. They have also been charged with gross misdemeanor aiding and abetting third degree criminal damage to property, misdemeanor aiding and abetting fourth degree criminal damage to property. Four juveniles were also charged in the case.

On April 28, the school's walls, signs and statues were covered in spray paint.

According to the criminal complaint, security footage captured Stackhouse spray painting a side window. A school employee discovered a red spray paint can and a Home Depot bag near the entrance of the school.

Witnesses saw Stackhouse at Home Depot the day before the school was vandalized in the spray paint aisle.

Home Depot sent a photo of the two people who purchased the paint as well as a copy of a receipt.

Investigators approached Stackhouse, and he admitted to spray painting the rock at the entrance of the school, a wall, the greenhouse, a light pole and throwing some eggs. He said the suspects all used Snapchat to communicate before the incident, which happened just after Midnight.

Olmos admitted he brought eggs to the school and threw some. Carpenter admitted to throwing eggs as well.

The total damage to the school property exceeds $4,700.

The maximum sentence for the felony charge in this case is 5 years behind bars and/or a $10,000 fine.