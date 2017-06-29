Woman facing several charges after Rochester DUI crash

A woman is facing a number of charges after crashing her vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Police say a child was also in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Rochester Police said an officer driving in the area came across a collision at the intersection of 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Lawanda Hicks, 34, of Rochester was visibly impaired when she ran a red light and crashed into a westbound vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man, causing extensive damage.

Police said there was a 4-year-old child in the back seat of Hicks's vehicle and was not in a child car seat. An ambulance was called to evaluate the boy, who was holding his knee. He was evaluated and released.

Police said Hicks has previous DUI arrests and did not have a drivers license. She failed a sobriety test and her speech was slurred.

Hicks faces a number of charges, including criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm, driving after revocation and 2nd degree DUI.