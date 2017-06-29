Woman facing several charges after Rochester DUI crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Woman facing several charges after Rochester DUI crash

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Connect
Lawanda Hicks Lawanda Hicks
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A woman is facing a number of charges after crashing her vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. Police say a child was also in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Rochester Police said an officer driving in the area came across a collision at the intersection of 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Lawanda Hicks, 34, of Rochester was visibly impaired when she ran a red light and crashed into a westbound vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man, causing extensive damage.

Police said there was a 4-year-old child in the back seat of Hicks's vehicle and was not in a child car seat. An ambulance was called to evaluate the boy, who was holding his knee. He was evaluated and released.

Police said Hicks has previous DUI arrests and did not have a drivers license. She failed a sobriety test and her speech was slurred.

Hicks faces a number of charges, including criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm, driving after revocation and 2nd degree DUI.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.