SLIDESHOW: June 28 Storm Photos

A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns. Many of our viewers sent in photos from the storm. You can see them in the above slideshow. If you have a photo you would like to share, you can email it to share@kttc.com or post it to our KTTC Facebook page

    We've had several reports of damage throughout the region Wednesday night. In Rochester, this is the scene from an apartment complex on the 1900 block of 26th Avenue Northwest. According to residents, shortly after 7:30 a large tree in front of the building was uprooted and fell onto two parked cars in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.  More >>
    A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast.  There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds.  One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2.  A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.

