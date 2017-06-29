Throwback Thursday: massive crowds pack Rochester for its Diamond Jubilee

Rochester was abuzz with activity as it celebrated its 75th anniversary, its Diamond Jubilee, in June of 1929.

The second day of this four-day celebration, started with the coronation, shown here, of the queen of the Diamond Jubilee, Arleen Town, whom the Post-Bulletin described as an "outstanding high school student" who was well liked by all and active in the community.

This was followed by a parade through Rochester of over 100 floats, which was cheered on by about 40,000 spectators lining the streets.

That's an incredible figure, given the city's population was measured at just over 20-thousand for the 1930 census.

This photo comes from the archives of the History Center of Olmsted County.

