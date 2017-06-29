Honkers-Border Cats postponed to August 7th - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Honkers-Border Cats postponed to August 7th

The Rochester Honkers and Thunder Bay Border Cats game at Mayo Field Wednesday was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on August 7 at 6:05.

Thursday, the Honkers play two against he Waterloo Bucks at Mayo Field, with Manny Armendariz (0-0) pitching game one at 11:05 and Eddie Mathis (2-3) pitching game two that is slotted to start at 1:05 in Rochester.

