Kepler carries Twins to 4-1 victory

Adalberto Mejia's (W, 3-3) scoreless outing and Max Kepler's three RBI day powered the Minnesota Twins to a 4-1 victory Wednesday in Boston.

The Twins jumped on 2016 Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (L, 4-10) in the first inning. Miguel Sano, carrying an 0-8 into his first at-bat, ended that string with an RBI double to left to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Following Sano, Kepler would single to right, driving in Sano to make it 2-0.

Those two runs were enough for Mejia.

In his 5.2 innings, Mejia would only allow five hits, no runs, while walking one and striking out three.

The sixth inning brought two more runs for the Twins. Max Kepler came up with Miguel Sano on base once again, and this time he hit an 0-1 pitch over the right center field wall for his ninth home run of the year to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

The Red Sox wouldn't score until the seventh. With Tyler Duffey on the mound, he would load the bases after Sandy Leon's single to right, and then walked two straight to bring up Xander Bogaerts. On a 1-1 pitch, Bogaerts grounded out to short but drove in Sandy Leon to make it 4-1.

Duffey was taken out of the game and was relieved by Taylor Rogers who struck out Mitch Moreland to end the inning.

Rogers would then pitch a perfect eighth, and Brandon Kintzler would throw a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit while striking out a batter to earn his 21st save of the year.

The Twins look to grab a split from the Red Sox Thursday as Kyle Gibson (4-5) takes the mound against David Price (2-2) at 6:10 at Fenway Park in Boston.