Fallen trees damage cars in Northwest Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fallen trees damage cars in Northwest Rochester

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

We've had several reports of damage throughout the region Wednesday night.

In Rochester, this is the scene from an apartment complex on the 1900 block of 26th Avenue Northwest.

According to residents, shortly after 7:30 a large tree in front of the building was uprooted and fell onto two parked cars in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.