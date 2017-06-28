Fillmore County Sheriff's office offers warning for Snapchat use - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fillmore County Sheriff's office offers warning for Snapchat users

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -

A warning for Snapchat users: a new update may compromise your safety.

Snapchat's most recent update includes a tracker allowing users to view your exact location, including the area, town, and street layout.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office encourages all Snapchat users to set their location to Ghost Mode to keep this information private.

To change the setting, go to selfie mode on the camera and pinch the screen.

Then click the gear and switch to Ghost Mode.

Contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office with any questions.

