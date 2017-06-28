Rochester High Schoolers design app to help curb texting and driving

11 teens die each day due to texting while driving.

One team of Rochester High Schoolers, sponsored by the award winning Black Data Processing Associates, is working on an app to help save lives.

The team's concept is simple: if they're driving, people shouldn't be using their phone.

In the current stage of development, users will have to use the app, Via, to put their phone in a driving mode that mutes notifications.

In future versions, the phone will be able to detect driving speeds and automatically lock the phone.

If someone texts that phone, they'll get an automatic reply saying that the person is driving.

They understand that people are very attached to their phones and might not want to use the app, for that reason, they have a couple ideas.

"One way is through gamification, which is including games such as like you get points and badges for driving safely," Sophia Fulton, one of the developers, said. "I think it's more successful when the parents encourage it rather than just the teen by themselves."

Along with gamification and parental involvement, they hope to partner with driving schools to teach the usage of this app at a younger age.

The team, SKeMA, was the runner up in the International Technovation Challenge, an app development challenge for girls.

Now, Apple is releasing something similar for iOS devices, however, the girls say they are currently focusing on Android devices and their use of gamification keeps them unique.