Mayo Clinic commits three research units as first tenants of "Discovery Square"

The new "Discovery Square" project in downtown Rochester has landed its first three tenants. All three are work groups from inside Mayo Clinic, making Mayo the first "anchor tenant" of this Destination Medical Center development.

Mayo Clinic is the force behind DMC in the first place, of course, but Wednesday developer Mortenson Construction of Minneapolis announced that the Clinic has committed to moving three units to occupy 30-thousand square feet in the new building once it is constructed.

Discovery Square will be built along the south edge of downtown Rochester at 4th Street Southwest and 2nd Avenue SW.

Mortenson said Mayo researchers will be moved into work spaces across three floors of the building and will take up about half of the space.

The first unit is Biomedical Technology, with people working with industry partners to develop new devices. The second unit will be Advanced Manufacturing of Regenerative Products, using the latest automation and quality control on products for patient use at Mayo Clinic. Third is a group called Advanced Diagnostics Center working on new approaches to test new products under development.

Ground is set to be broken on the Discovery Square building later this year. Mortenson said It is to be completed in 2019.

DMC developers picture scientists and researchers living and working in close proximity and enjoying a collaborative culture. There will be a lot of open workspaces and common spaces to promote sharing of ideas.

Mayo Clinic Executive Dean of Research Gregory Gores said the Clinic wants to create a presence that is a catalyst for ideas and projects "that transform medicine and accelerate the discovery, translation and application of life-changing therapies and technologies, so our patients receive exactly the care they need when it’s needed.”