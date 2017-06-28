Tornado Warning dropped for western Winona County, two touchdowns confirmed near Viola, Dover

A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the east.

There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds. One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2. There are no reports of damage to buildings.

A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.

Photos sent in by viewers showed a rotating funnel cloud descending from a storm system near Eyota and Chester.

At the height of the tornado warning, the National Weather Service at La Crosse warned that "flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha and Winona Counties in southeast Minnesota. In western Wisconsin, a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon Counties. The National Weather Service said this watch area includes the cities of Alma, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Caledonia, La Crosse, Preston, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, Wabasha, Whitehall and Winona.