Tornado Warning dropped for western Winona County, two touchdown - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tornado Warning dropped for western Winona County, two touchdowns confirmed near Viola, Dover

Posted: Updated:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Funnel Cloud near Eyota (Photo by Kelly Brobst) Funnel Cloud near Eyota (Photo by Kelly Brobst)
Funnel Cloud near Chester (Photo by Leah Johnson) Funnel Cloud near Chester (Photo by Leah Johnson)
Funnel Cloud NE of Rochester (Photo by Ron Rehm) Funnel Cloud NE of Rochester (Photo by Ron Rehm)
Funnel Cloud near Chester Woods (Photo by Trevor Wellen) Funnel Cloud near Chester Woods (Photo by Trevor Wellen)
Funnel Cloud near Elgin on Viola Road Funnel Cloud near Elgin on Viola Road
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the east.

There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds.  One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2.  There are no reports of damage to buildings.

A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.   

Photos sent in by viewers showed a rotating funnel cloud descending from a storm system near Eyota and Chester.

At the height of the tornado warning, the National Weather Service at La Crosse warned that "flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.  Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.  Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is likely."

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha and Winona Counties in southeast Minnesota.  In western Wisconsin, a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon Counties.  The National Weather Service said this watch area includes the cities of Alma, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Caledonia, La Crosse, Preston, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, Wabasha, Whitehall and Winona.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Mayo Clinic commits three research units as first tenants of "Discovery Square"

    Mayo Clinic commits three research units as first tenants of "Discovery Square"

    The new "Discovery Square" project in downtown Rochester has landed its first three tenants.  All three are work groups from inside Mayo Clinic, making Mayo the first "anchor tenant" of this Destination Medical Center development.  Mayo Clinic is the force behind DMC in the first place, of course, but Wednesday developer Mortenson Construction of Minneapolis announced that the Clinic has committed to moving three units to occupy 30-thousand square feet i...More >>
    The new "Discovery Square" project in downtown Rochester has landed its first three tenants.  All three are work groups from inside Mayo Clinic, making Mayo the first "anchor tenant" of this Destination Medical Center development.  Mayo Clinic is the force behind DMC in the first place, of course, but Wednesday developer Mortenson Construction of Minneapolis announced that the Clinic has committed to moving three units to occupy 30-thousand square feet i...More >>

  • Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

    Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-06-29 01:56:47 GMT
    The Republican Party's long-promised repeal of 'Obamacare' is on the brink after Senate GOP leaders, short of support, shelved votes planned for this week.More >>
    The Republican Party's long-promised repeal of 'Obamacare' is on the brink after Senate GOP leaders, short of support, shelved votes planned for this week.More >>

  • Tornado Warning dropped for western Winona County, two touchdowns confirmed near Viola, Dover

    Tornado Warning dropped for western Winona County, two touchdowns confirmed near Viola, Dover

    A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast.  There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds.  One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2.  A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.

    More >>

    A Tornado Warning has now been dropped for western Winona County in southeastern Minnesota, as a storm system with dangerous winds moves off to the southeast.  There have now been two confirmed touchdowns of funnel clouds.  One was about two miles west of Viola, with a KTTC viewer reporting that a funnel that touched down was in a field along County Road 2.  A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.