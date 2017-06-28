Rochester man arrested after homeowner finds large amount of synthetic marijuana

A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage.

Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night. K-2 is a synthetic marijuana that often includes uncontrolled chemicals that can be very dangerous.

The woman said she believed the bag belonged to her ex-boyfriend, Charles Gayles, 35, and called his probation officer, who then contacted police.

Officers went to the home in northwest Rochester and talked to the woman. She used technology to find the Gayles's location.

Authorities found him outside a tattoo parlor on the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue N around 7 p.m. Police said Gayles smelled of marijuana, and had a small amount of marijuana and a digital scale with him.

Gayles was arrested. He faces possession of synthetic cannabinoid, felony sales and 4th degree controlled substance charges.