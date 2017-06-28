Austinson joins 1st Congressional District race

A familiar face for many in the area is entering the growing field of candidates to replace U.S. Rep. Tim Walz.

John Wayne Austinson (DFL) will officially announce his candidacy for the 1st Congressional District Wednesday evening.

Austinson was born and raised in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School and Mankato State.

He has spent the past 25 years teaching and coaching football both in Byron and Rochester.

Austinson unsuccessfully ran against Republican Nels Pierson for a spot in the Minnesota House of Representatives last fall.