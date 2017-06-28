Citizens call for St. Anthony mayor to resign after officer acqu - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Citizens call for St. Anthony mayor to resign after officer acquittal

Philando Castile / Photo: Family/Facebook Philando Castile / Photo: Family/Facebook

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) - Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.

Citizens packed a City Council meeting in St. Anthony Tuesday night. Residents say the community cannot heal from the death of Philando Castile until Mayor Jerry Faust resigns. Some also called for the resignation of Police Chief Jon Mangseth and some council members.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2t0dMH7 ) reports citizens calling for the mayor's resignation were also upset over a forced eviction of low-income residents in the Lowry Grove mobile home park.

The city recently reached a nearly $3 million settlement with Castile's mother, avoiding a federal wrongful death lawsuit. The settlement followed the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who had been charged with manslaughter in Castile's death.

