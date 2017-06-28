Honkers give up three home runs in 11-3 loss to Thunder Bay

The Rochester Honkers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but were held scoreless after that as they allowed 11 unanswered runs in an 11-3 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

In the first, the Honkers scored an unearned run when Morgan McCullowed scored after an error by Border Cats catcher Dayne Sommer on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

The Honkers tacked on two more in the second when Johnathan Fleek ripped a two-run single to right to make it a 3-0 game.

After that, the Border Cats took over.

In the top of the third with Michael Stryffeler on the mound, Thunder Bay scored on a sac fly by Colin Rosenbaum to make it 3-1 then Jean-Francois Garon came up with an RBI single to make it 3-2.

With Spencer Johnson on the mound in the fourth, the Border Cats tied the game thanks to Kevin Biondic's solo shot to make it 3-3.

In the fifth, Thunder Bay scored two more on RBI doubles, but really broke things open in the sixth.

Thunder Bay scored their first run of the inning on Andy Weber's RBI double, then Colin Rosebaum grounded out to short, but drove in Mark Venice in the process.

Following Rosenbaum, Noah Strohl came up and doubled in Weber to make it a 8-3, then Garon came up and knocked one out of the park to make it a 10-3 game. Following Garon, Braden Mosley came up and hit a home run of his own to give Thunder Bay an 11-3 lead.

All nine of the runs from the third through the sixth were charged to Spencer Johnson as he was dealt the loss.

Jake Mielock was given the win to improve to 1-2 on the season.

The Honkers play a second consecutive game at Mayo Field Wednesday, this time with first pitch at 7:05 in Rochester.