Twins lose 9-2 after two hours of rain delays in Boston

In a rain delayed filled game, the Minnesota Twins were unable to slow down the Boston Red Sox in a 9-2 loss.

Hector Santiago (L, 4-7) got the start and could only go two innings, as he didn't return after the rain delay.

In his two innings, he quickly allowed the Red Sox to jump ahead, as Christian Vazquez hit a two-run home run to left center field to give Boston a 2-0 lead going into the delay.

Alan Busenitz pitched the third inning, and gave up an unearned run as Dustin Pedroia scored on Byron Buxton's throwing error to make it 3-0.

Boston added two more in the fourth off of Craig Breslow, and then added three more off of Matt Belisle in the fifth and sixth to make it 9-1.

The Twins got their one run off of Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz (W, 7-4) in the fifth, an unearned run, when Byron Buxton singled home Jorge Polanco.

In the eighth the Twins would add one more to their score on Eduardo Escobar's solo shot to right center to make it 9-2 but that would be it.

The Twins stayed only a half game out of first as the Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen gave up a go-ahead home run to Adrian Beltre giving them a 2-1 loss.

The Twins and Red Sox play the third game of their four game set on Wednesday with Adalberto Mejia (2-3) on the mound against Rick Porcello (4-9) at 6:10 at Fenway Park.