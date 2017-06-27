RPU installs 5 engines for new energy station

More power is on its way to Rochester.

Rochester Public Utilities says its new Westside Energy Station is on schedule, under-budget, and well on its way to providing 46 megawatts to the city with five, 150 ton, natural gas engines.

In 2016, Rochester's peak energy usage was 276 megawatts.

This station will provide a more than 15% bump in those times of high demand, like in the middle of summer, when many people are running their AC..

"What that means is when the energy market needs additional power, they would dispatch this facility and this energy would be put into the market," Tony Benson, with RPU, said.

Dispatching means that crews can turn power stations on or off on request.

That's why planners chose natural gas.

"More importantly again is the availability of the natural gas and being able to turn these engines on very quickly," Benson said.

Not only that but natural gas generally burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels.

RPU is looking to flip the switch in may of 2018 and says, so far so good.

"We're definitely on schedule, I believe we're still under budget, we did have this as a budgeted project of 75 million dollars." Benson said.