Rochester bus riders have reason to celebrate--service beginning Sundays and holidays

Traveling on Sundays and holidays has never been easier in Rochester.

For the first time, Rochester Public Transit will offer fixed-route service on Sundays and holidays beginning July 1.

On those days, buses will operate on the current Saturday routes, Routes 21 – 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expanded service will also be available to people who ride the ZIPS Paratransit Service.

RPT Transit Planner Bryan Law says expanded weekend service was a "common request" during public listening sessions last fall. This is part of a five-year Transit Development Plan that the Rochester City Council adopted in May.

There will also be additional trips to and from the downtown area during peak services before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Timetables for the bus routes are available here. Printed schedules are also available on all buses and at the downtown transfer station.