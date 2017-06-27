Rochester bus riders have reason to celebrate--service beginning Sundays and holidays

More power is on its way to Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities says its new Westside Energy Station is on schedule, under-budget, and well on its way to providing 46 megawatts to the city with five, 150 ton, natural gas engines.More >>
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her sister's estranged husband. Rochester Police said a family dispute led to the stabbing at the family's business at 10 p.m. Monday.
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.
The Rochester Public School Board will analyze discipline statistics for the 2016-17 school year in a special study session Tuesday night.
Rochester International Airport will soon be adding more flights to its daily schedule. City leaders got a briefing of that and other updates at the airport at the Committee of the Whole Meeting Monday.
Three people were arrested over the weekend in the Rochester area for driving under the influence.
A Rochester man went before a judge Friday morning on child pornography charges. Rochester police report Mark Bunce, 60, was taken into custody Thursday.
A Jail and Justice System Assessment for the Fillmore County jail was underway from May 15th to May 17th. The results of that assessment are in, and it's been found that the jail has a number of inadequacies. It was about a year ago that an inmate escaped from the Fillmore County Jail, and that's been blamed on a mistake by jail staff, but the layout of the jail doesn't help. A federal agency called the National Institute of Corrections is now involved trying to provide a factual assessment.
Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Police arrested two men after observing two drug deals in southeast Rochester. Rochester Police said officers conducting surveillance in the area of 1608 8½ St. SE Friday afternoon and saw someone purchasing drugs.
A man could be facing assault charges after a woman showed up to the emergency room with a broken jaw early Friday morning. Rochester Police said officers were called to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys at 8 a.m., where a 23-year-old Wadena woman arrived with a broken jaw.
