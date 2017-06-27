Rochester bus riders have reason to celebrate--service beginning - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester bus riders have reason to celebrate--service beginning Sundays and holidays

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Traveling on Sundays and holidays has never been easier in Rochester.

For the first time, Rochester Public Transit will offer fixed-route service on Sundays and holidays beginning July 1.

On those days, buses will operate on the current Saturday routes, Routes 21 – 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Expanded service will also be available to people who ride the ZIPS Paratransit Service.

RPT Transit Planner Bryan Law says expanded weekend service was a "common request" during public listening sessions last fall. This is part of a five-year Transit Development Plan that the Rochester City Council adopted in May.

There will also be additional trips to and from the downtown area during peak services before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Timetables for the bus routes are available here.  Printed schedules are also available on all buses and at the downtown transfer station.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.