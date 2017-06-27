Rochester woman arrested after family dispute leads to stabbing

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her sister's estranged husband.

Rochester Police said a family dispute led to the stabbing at the family's business -- Happy Body and Foot Massage at 1107 7th St. NW at 10 p.m. Monday.

Police said there was a conflict between Jing Li, 46, of Rochester, her sister, and her sister's estranged husband, when Li allegedly stabbed the 49-year-old man in the shoulder with a pair of scissors.

Police arrested Li.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.