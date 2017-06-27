RPS Board to study 2016-17 discipline stats

The Rochester Public School Board will analyze discipline statistics for the 2016-17 school year in a special study session Tuesday night.

The school board has studied the stats throughout the year, looking to better understand discrepancies in the data.

The most recent data shows nearly 2,000 fewer referrals this year than the year before. However, the data still shows students of color continue to be referred disproportionately, and that a small number of students account for a large number of referrals.

The school board's session begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.