Honkers use Slade's quality start to win 4-3

Drew Slade (W, 3-0) gave the Honkers a seven inning quality start, and the offense's four runs were just enough in a 4-3 victory in St. Cloud.

In his start, Slade went seven innings, giving up three runs, on eight hits and five walks, while striking out four.

The Honkers offense gave Slade the lead in the top of the fourth, as Chris Ceballos drove in recent addition Ryan Fitzpatrick to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning, the Rox tied it up, thanks to Angelo Altavilla's sacrifice fly to drivee in Matthew Tarantino.

The Honkers two runs in the fifth would give them the lead for good.

With the bases loaded after two singles and a hit by pitch, Ryan Fitzpatrick would wear a 0-1 pitch from Ryan Shreve to score Morgan McCullough to make it 2-1. Following Fitzpatrick, Weston Hatten would reach on a fielder's choice, but would drive in Konnor Zickefoose to make it a 3-1 game.

The Honkers would add their all important fourth run the next inning, thanks to Jordan Hart's lead off home run, giving the Honkers a 4-1 lead.

Slade would give up two runs int he bottom of the seventh, but would prevent further damage leaving after seven innings with a 4-3 lead.

Garrett Cobb (S, 6) would relieve Slade and pitch two shutout innings, allowing one hit and walking one to earn the six out save.

Ryan Shreve (L, 2-1) was dealt the loss.