Twins silenced by Chris Sale in 4-1 loss to Boston

The Minnesota Twins were unable to carry their momentum from a three-game sweep over the Cleveland Indians into Monday night's game as they fell 4-1 in Boston.

One of only eight games on Monday, the Twins offense couldn't touch Chris Sale (W, 10-3).

Sale went 6.1 innings, giving up only one run on four hits while striking out nine and walking two.

Twins' starter Jose Berrios (L, 7-2) was unable to continue his hot streak, as the Red Sox quickly took the lead in the first inning.

After allowing back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the first, Berrios forced Xander Bogaerts to ground into a double play, but that allowed Mookie Betts to score to make it 1-0. Then, on a 1-0 pitch, Mitch Moreland knocked one over the monster to make it a 2-0 game.

In the bottom of the third, the Twins got their lone run of the day as Chris Gimenez hit his fifth home run of the year to make it 2-1.

In the seventh, with Berrios still on the mound, Boston got two single, knocking Berrios out of the game, but Matt Belisle in relief would quickly give up an RBI single to Dustin Pedroia, then after a Xander Bogaerts intentional walk, Belisle was replaced by Buddy Boshers who forced Mitch Moreland to fly out but it was deep enough to score Mookie Betts to make it 4-1.

The Red Sox bullpen would not allow a Twin to reach base in their 2.2 innings, as Matt Barnes struck out the side in the eighth, and Craig Kimbrel continue his dominant season with a 1-2-3 ninth, including a strikeout, to notch his 21st save of the season.

The Twins and Red Sox play at Fenway Park again Tuesday at 6:10 with Hector Santiago (4-6) against Drew Pomeranz (6-4).