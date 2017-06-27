Friendship Wagon Train raising thousands of dollars for Camp Winnebago

A train of horse-drawn wagons is slowly making its way through southeast Minnesota. But it's more than just a sight to behold. It's raising money for a good cause.

The Friendship Wagon Train started its trek on Saturday, June 24 in Owatonna. The convoy then made its way to Claremont and Kasson before stopping Monday afternoon at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.

Now in its 29th year, the Friendship Wagon Train raises money so that children and adults with developmental disabilities can attend Camp Winnebago near Caledonia. Since its inception, the fundraiser has collected more than $1 million for camperships, said John Davis, who leads the event.

"You know, if you have someone in your family with a disability... the camp gives the parents a break, the caretakers a break, so it works out pretty good," said Davis.

Davis said as of Monday, this year's event has raised about $11,000. The goal is to reach three times that amount.

"Everybody that registers here to come with us gets sent a pledge book, and they go to their towns and organizations and raise money," explained Davis. "And a lot of the places along the way and everything that we have meals with make donations."

People from all over the country -- including Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin -- brought their own horses, mules and wagons to take part.

"It becomes a family reunion with a lot of these people," said Davis. "But I mean, it's fun. You get to meet everybody. And what you're doing is a good cause and it keeps everybody happy too."

Among the participants are Bruce and Joan Gamble, from Alabama.

"We drove 1,268 miles to get here. And the first day, it took us real hard getting used to the traveling, the riding, getting the animals back here and getting them settled down," said Bruce. "It makes you really respect what all your forefathers [had] done."

"We love the animals. We love the mules. We love the slow pace, just seeing the countrysides, seeing different areas of the country," Joan added.

The Friendship Wagon Train will stay at the History Center of Olmsted County through Tuesday, June 27.

"Anybody can come out, bring their children out. We'll give wagon rides around here. They can pet the horses," said Davis.

Then on Wednesday, the wagon train will be back on the road. The group will go to Pine Island and Mazeppa before finishing the journey in Goodhue on Friday.