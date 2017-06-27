Friendship Wagon Train raising thousands of dollars for Camp Winnebago

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
A train of horse-drawn wagons is slowly making its way through southeast Minnesota. But it's more than just a sight to behold. It's raising money for a good cause. The Friendship Wagon Train started its trek on Saturday, June 24 in Owatonna.More >>
A train of horse-drawn wagons is slowly making its way through southeast Minnesota. But it's more than just a sight to behold. It's raising money for a good cause. The Friendship Wagon Train started its trek on Saturday, June 24 in Owatonna.More >>
KTTC learned about a technique some crews are using to preserve trees.More >>
KTTC learned about a technique some crews are using to preserve trees.More >>
Police arrested two men after observing two drug deals in southeast Rochester. Rochester Police said officers conducting surveillance in the area of 1608 8½ St. SE Friday afternoon and saw someone purchasing drugs.More >>
Police arrested two men after observing two drug deals in southeast Rochester. Rochester Police said officers conducting surveillance in the area of 1608 8½ St. SE Friday afternoon and saw someone purchasing drugs.More >>
Police are investigating after a Rochester church was broken into over the weekend. Rochester Police said officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 1884 22nd St. NW just before midnight on Saturday.More >>
Police are investigating after a Rochester church was broken into over the weekend. Rochester Police said officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 1884 22nd St. NW just before midnight on Saturday.More >>
A man could be facing assault charges after a woman showed up to the emergency room with a broken jaw early Friday morning. Rochester Police said officers were called to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys at 8 a.m., where a 23-year-old Wadena woman arrived with a broken jaw.More >>
A man could be facing assault charges after a woman showed up to the emergency room with a broken jaw early Friday morning. Rochester Police said officers were called to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys at 8 a.m., where a 23-year-old Wadena woman arrived with a broken jaw.More >>
Summertime means summer road trips, but it doesn't have to be somewhere far or exotic. Towns right here in Minnesota have a lot of history to learn and explore, perfect for weekend getaways.More >>
Summertime means summer road trips, but it doesn't have to be somewhere far or exotic. Towns right here in Minnesota have a lot of history to learn and explore, perfect for weekend getaways.More >>
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
Police arrested two men after observing two drug deals in southeast Rochester. Rochester Police said officers conducting surveillance in the area of 1608 8½ St. SE Friday afternoon and saw someone purchasing drugs.More >>
Police arrested two men after observing two drug deals in southeast Rochester. Rochester Police said officers conducting surveillance in the area of 1608 8½ St. SE Friday afternoon and saw someone purchasing drugs.More >>
A man could be facing assault charges after a woman showed up to the emergency room with a broken jaw early Friday morning. Rochester Police said officers were called to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys at 8 a.m., where a 23-year-old Wadena woman arrived with a broken jaw.More >>
A man could be facing assault charges after a woman showed up to the emergency room with a broken jaw early Friday morning. Rochester Police said officers were called to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys at 8 a.m., where a 23-year-old Wadena woman arrived with a broken jaw.More >>
Summertime means summer road trips, but it doesn't have to be somewhere far or exotic. Towns right here in Minnesota have a lot of history to learn and explore, perfect for weekend getaways.More >>
Summertime means summer road trips, but it doesn't have to be somewhere far or exotic. Towns right here in Minnesota have a lot of history to learn and explore, perfect for weekend getaways.More >>
Police are investigating after a Rochester church was broken into over the weekend. Rochester Police said officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 1884 22nd St. NW just before midnight on Saturday.More >>
Police are investigating after a Rochester church was broken into over the weekend. Rochester Police said officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 1884 22nd St. NW just before midnight on Saturday.More >>
Red Wing Police are searching for a man after he escapes from the Emergency Room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. Mayo Clinic in Red Wing Supervisor Philip Fusco said police brought in a suspect involved in a car chase, who then ran from the E.R., and into the woods. Since it's Sunday, the hospital is already completely locked, aside from the emergency room; so reports the hospital is on lock down are false. At about 8 p.m., Fusco says state police reported...More >>
Red Wing Police are searching for a man after he escapes from the Emergency Room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. Mayo Clinic in Red Wing Supervisor Philip Fusco said police brought in a suspect involved in a car chase, who then ran from the E.R., and into the woods. Since it's Sunday, the hospital is already completely locked, aside from the emergency room; so reports the hospital is on lock down are false. At about 8 p.m., Fusco says state police reported...More >>
A train of horse-drawn wagons is slowly making its way through southeast Minnesota. But it's more than just a sight to behold. It's raising money for a good cause. The Friendship Wagon Train started its trek on Saturday, June 24 in Owatonna.More >>
A train of horse-drawn wagons is slowly making its way through southeast Minnesota. But it's more than just a sight to behold. It's raising money for a good cause. The Friendship Wagon Train started its trek on Saturday, June 24 in Owatonna.More >>