UPDATE: Man facing several charges after 4-hour standoff at SE Rochester apartment complex

Lt. Jeff Stilwell with the Rochester police talks to reporters after the standoff ended

A Rochester man is facing a number of charges after a domestic incident led to a standoff with police that lasted more than four hours Monday night.

Rochester Police said it all began when officers were called to Sutton Place Apartments on the 1900 block of 17th St. SE after Jessie Devriendt, 37, allegedly slapped, choked and punched a 43-year-old woman. He also allegedly threw wine at the woman and demanded she give him a hammer so he could hit her with it.

Police said when officers arrived, the woman ran out of the building, and Devriendt yelled that he had a gun and was going to shoot at police, so the officers backed out. Police said Devriendt then barricaded the door, broke windows in the apartment and threw items out of the window.

Officers called the Rochester Fire Department to the scene when Devriendt leaned out of the window and threatened to light the apartment on fire.

Police said Devriendt gave up when officers with the Emergency Response Unit and the Crisis Negotiation Unit arrived on the scene and breached the barricaded door.

Police said Devriendt had been drinking and at one point, he lowered a basket and demanded Jagermeister.

Police said Devriendt did not have a gun when he was arrested around midnight.

Devriendt faces charges of felony domestic assault, strangulation and terroristic threats.

Lieutenant Jeff Stilwell said on the scene Monday night that the woman who was assaulted was "fine and with friends."

PREVIOUS STORY:

