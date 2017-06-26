UPDATE: Southeast Rochester apartment complex incident ends in domestic assault arrest

Lt. Jeff Stilwell with the Rochester police talks to reporters after the standoff ended

A four hour standoff ends with one arrest in southeast Rochester.

Several local law enforcement and emergency agencies responded to a domestic situation at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.

A domestic assault was reported at the apartment complex on the 1900 block of 17th St. Southeast around 7:30 p.m.

According to Lieutenant Jeff Stilwell of Rochester Police, after arriving on scene, authorities found a female victim who had been assaulted.

KTTC's staff on scene reported seeing a broken window on the third floor. The suspect, a 27-year-old man, had reportedly thrown several items out of that window. Police later said he removed the screen.

At one point, the suspect even threatened to start the building on fire. Additionally, he said he would start an electrical fire. Police, aided by some apartment residents, contacted the maintenance man and shut off the power for a short time.

Police evacuated residents in the surrounding complexes, but they were later allowed back in when the standoff ended.

The 27-year-old suspect threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself in the bedroom of the apartment.

Authorities were able to get through the barricaded door without incident. The man, who had previously told the female victim he was armed, told police he was not armed.

Police arrested the man on domestic assault charges.

The female involved in the incident is "fine and with friends," according to Lt. Stilwell.

The name of the suspect will be released tomorrow.

The Olmsted County Sheriff, Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, Emergency Response Unit, Gold Cross, and Austin K-9 unit responded.

KTTC will update this story as more information becomes available.