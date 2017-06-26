Fight Continues to Protect Ash Trees from Emerald Ash Borer

The fight continues across the area to protect ash trees from Emerald Ash Borer infestation.

KTTC learned about a technique some crews are using to preserve trees.

Andy Sibley with True Nature LLC explained he is now injecting a chemical formula directly into the base of the tree trunk, by use of an Arborjet Quik-Jet Air tool.

Sibley believes it is a much more efficient process than previous techniques.

The treatment allows the trees to hopefully live for a few more years.

"When you look through town, a lot of trees are ash trees. A lot of neighborhood trees are ash trees, and I'm pretty excited about being able to, this is a highly effective means of saving them," Sibley said.

Signs that a tree has Emerald Ash Borer issues include woodpecker damage, fewer leaves on the tree, or presence of the Emerald Ash Borer itself.

Experts suggest contacting an arborist for help.