Fight Continues to Protect Ash Trees from Emerald Ash Borer

KTTC learned about a technique some crews are using to preserve trees.More >>
Police arrested two men after observing two drug deals in southeast Rochester. Rochester Police said officers conducting surveillance in the area of 1608 8½ St. SE Friday afternoon and saw someone purchasing drugs.More >>
Police are investigating after a Rochester church was broken into over the weekend. Rochester Police said officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 1884 22nd St. NW just before midnight on Saturday.More >>
A man could be facing assault charges after a woman showed up to the emergency room with a broken jaw early Friday morning. Rochester Police said officers were called to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys at 8 a.m., where a 23-year-old Wadena woman arrived with a broken jaw.More >>
Summertime means summer road trips, but it doesn't have to be somewhere far or exotic. Towns right here in Minnesota have a lot of history to learn and explore, perfect for weekend getaways.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and the Legislature are headed to court in their dispute over the governor's veto of the Legislature's funding. Dayton's veto following a special session was aimed at reopening negotiations on tax changes that he says favor the wealthy.More >>
Red Wing Police are searching for a man after he escapes from the Emergency Room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. Mayo Clinic in Red Wing Supervisor Philip Fusco said police brought in a suspect involved in a car chase, who then ran from the E.R., and into the woods. Since it's Sunday, the hospital is already completely locked, aside from the emergency room; so reports the hospital is on lock down are false. At about 8 p.m., Fusco says state police reported...More >>
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.More >>
People in Rochester got to smash an old car on Sunday to restore a famous one. The History Center of Olmsted County is raising money to restore the 1964 Imperial Crown owned by Dr. Charles William Mayo, son of Mayo Clinic co-founder Charles Horace Mayo.More >>
