Rochester International Airport report includes more flights and budget update

Rochester International Airport will soon be adding more flights to its daily schedule.

Monday, city leaders got a briefing of that and other updates at the airport, at the Committee of the Whole Meeting.

A lot of changes are being made at RST, especially with the coming of Destination Medical Center.

At Monday's Committee of the Whole Meeting, RST Executive Director John Reed gave us a rundown of the latest happenings.

Reed's report included many topics: budget, additional flights, and FlyLocal.

In regards to budget talks, he said he expects RST to finish 2017 right on budget, despite the major ice storms in January which caused large expenses.

Reed also said the the recent entry of United Airlines to the market has increased the desire to fly in and out of the airport.

It gives people more options, especially with the FlyLocal Initiative, which now as 74 companies taking part, the most recent addition being Mayo Clinic.

FlyLocal is a movement in which local businesses commit to flying out of RST to promote growth of local air travel.

Tying into that, Reed said there will also be more flights added to the schedule.

"By July we'll go from 8 flights a day, to 13 flights a day. And realize that's 100 new seats under the market. Again, going back to capturing more in our area. That's a 65 % increase. That's a huge jump for us, locally," said Reed.

For Delta Airlines, the 4th daily flight to Minneapolis will launch on July 5th.

And the 2nd daily flight to Atlanta will launch on July 9th.

Reed said these additional flights are necessary when it comes to the traffic that is coming through, especially with DMC.

He said TSA will also be getting a TSA pre-check lane in the near future.