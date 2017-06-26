Police arrest three people for DWI

Three people were arrested over the weekend in the Rochester area for driving under the influence.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jacqueline Thiemann, 54, of Byron on Friday, she is being charged with 3rd degree DWI.

A Sheriff's spokesman said her car was alongside the road and she was found in a ditch. Her blood alcohol level was .31 when tested.

Daniel Mauseth, 28, of rural Byron was also arrested over the weekend. His car was found in a ditch, and police said tire tracks show the driver tried to make a U-turn and lost control. He had a blood alcohol level of .24 when tested

And Travis Andrews, 26, was taken into custody early Sunday morning at traffic stop at Civic Center Dr. and 11th Ave. N.W.

His blood alcohol level was .16 when he was tested.