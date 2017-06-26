Rochester police arrested 2 men after they saw a drug deal take place at a residence

Rochester police arrested 2 men Friday afternoon after they them make a drug deal at a residence at 1608 8 1/2 St. S.E.

Police arrested 30 year old Alexander Weets for 5th degree possession of marijuana. They also arrested 22 year old Quantrell Pena, who had 50 grams marijuana on him for 5th degree sale of marijuana.

Police said they conducted surveillance of the area and saw drug deal taking place in a car, they then stopped the vehicle from leaving.

They said they found 8 ounces of marijuana that Weets just purchased.

Another car pulled up in the area and police saw another deal take place,that's when they arrested Pena for selling marijuana.