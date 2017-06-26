Rochester Police: 2 arrested, facing drug charges

Police arrested two men after observing two drug deals in southeast Rochester.

Rochester Police said officers were conducting surveillance in the area of 1608 8½ St. SE Friday afternoon and saw someone purchasing drugs.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found 8 oz. of marijuana purchased during the drug deal. The man in the vehicle, Alexander Weets, 30 of Rochester, was arrested. He faces a charge of 5th degree possession of marijuana.

Shortly after the arrest, another vehicle pulled up to the home and officers saw another drug deal take place.

Police arrested the man allegedly selling the drugs, Quantrell Pena, 22, of Rochester, who police said had 50 grams of marijuana on him. He faces a 5th degree sales of marijuana charge.