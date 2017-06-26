Police investigating Rochester church break-in

Police are investigating after a Rochester church was broken into over the weekend.

Rochester Police said officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 1884 22nd St. NW just before midnight on Saturday.

Officers arrived to find the door unlocked. No one was around, but the fire extinguishers had been discharged, and the church smelled of marijuana.

Police said footprints in the area indicated there were a number of people involved.