Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw in early morning fight

A man could be facing assault charges after a woman showed up to the emergency room with a broken jaw early Friday morning.

Rochester Police said officers were called to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys at 8 a.m., where a 23-year-old Wadena woman arrived with a broken jaw.

Police said the woman's injury was the result of a fight at 3 a.m. on the 800 block of 16th Ave. SE. Multiple women were fighting when a man allegedly interjected and punched the victim, breaking her jaw.

The woman had to undergo surgery for her injury.

Police said the man could be facing a 3rd degree assault charge. His name has not been released because no charges have been filed at this time.