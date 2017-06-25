Red Wing Police search for man after he escapes from Mayo Clinic Health System ER

Red Wing Police are searching for a man after he escapes from the Emergency Room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

Mayo Clinic in Red Wing Supervisor Philip Fusco said police brought in a suspect involved in a car chase, who then ran from the E.R., and into the woods.

Since it's Sunday, the hospital is already completely locked, aside from the emergency room; so reports the hospital is on lock down are false.

At about 8 p.m., Fusco says state police reported that dogs had picked up the suspect's scent.

The suspect is unarmed and handcuffed.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.


