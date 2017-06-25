Rochester Rowing Club hosts first-ever Celebrity Regatta as part of final day of Rochesterfest

Sunday was the final day of Rochesterfest, and as part of the last day's events, a little friendly competition was underway.

If you were around Silver Lake on Sunday afternoon you might have seen some familiar faces rowing around in some very large boats.

Despite the wind and the gloomy-looking weather, the race still went on.

"Hopefully there wont be any spills into the water,” said Becca Murray, President of the Rochester Rowing Club.

It was the first-ever for this type of event for the Rowing Club: the Rochester Celebrity Regatta.

How it worked was pretty simple: three local celebrities were paired with three seasoned rowers, each.

The celebrity lineup included Troy Duncan of KROC as the leader of Team Troy”; Bryan Lund with the Post-Bulletin as the leader of “Team Bryan”; and our very own Caitlin Alexander as the captain of “Team Caitlin”.

"With complete novices, just about anything's possible,” said Murray, who was actually a part of Team Caitlin until injuring her hand on Tuesday evening.

"We had two separate practices leading up to this and we got here early today to row a little bit, as well," said Alexander.

Alexander continued, “You know, I've always thought that by doing the row machines at the gym or something that I'd have all the basics covered, but, there are so many little mechanics that I probably could have used like 10 more practices."

As Alexander just mentioned, rowing's not easy.

"I'm absolutely exhausted," said Alexander, after the race.

Not only does it take a lot of hard work, but you have to be dedicated and willing to sweat, and even face injuries.

"I got a little bloodied up this time!” said Alexander, as she showed me her bloody knuckles.

Despite the beat up knuckles, Team Caitlin, took home the gold.

Sunday's event wasn't all about the race though.

Those who prefer to stay on land got their shot to simulate a race, on the erg.

Trust me, I tried it out... and it wasn't an easy feat.

Even though it's hard work, Alexander said that once her knuckles are healed, she'd do it again!

"The rowers are really, really tough folks. And they're really fun, and so encouraging of each other. And the newcomers," said Alexander.

Murray said one major draw of rowing is you get to be on the water and there aren't any hills.

She said she hopes Sunday's event will spark more interest in the sport of rowing and will encourage more people to join the Rochester Rowing Club.