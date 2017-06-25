Madonna Towers celebrating 50 years of serving seniors

One of the first senior living communities of its kind in Minnesota is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

Sunday afternoon, Madonna Towers at 4001 19th Ave. NW in Rochester marked the milestone with cake and refreshments for its residents, music, and a video honoring its history.

The community first opened its doors in January 1967 and has served thousands of people over the decades. Plus, it was one of the first in the state to offer a continuum of care -- from independent and assisted living to memory, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation care.

"We continue to look at expanding the care and services that our residents need. The complexity of care is getting greater as residents age in place. We will continue to meet the needs, whatever those expectations are," said Beth Redalen, administrator of Madonna's Skilled Nursing Center.

Madonna Living Community now serves about 300 residents across three campuses -- two in Rochester and one in Byron. It's an associate member of Benedictine Health System, one of the largest Catholic healthcare organizations in the country.

