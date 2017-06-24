6th annual Antique and Working Truck Show in Rochester

Big trucks for the whole family to enjoy.

The Hiawathaland chapter of the American Truck Historical Society has been putting on the Antique and Working Truck Show for 6 years in Rochester.

As for the nationwide organization, it's for the promotion and preservation of antique and old trucks in America.

They say there's no particular brand of trucks it's just for anybody who loves old trucks.

Some of the trucks there Saturday go as far back as the 20's either fully restored or left in original condition.

However, they hope to raise money for a good cause throughout the day.

"We have a free well-offering for those that, and the last five years it's been over 500 dollars," Bob Nuss, CEO of Nuss Truck and Equipment, who sponsored the event, said. "We end up, we double it as a sponsor and we've given it to the Ronald McDonald house."

It was a rotating exhibit of trucks.

Throughout the day different people stopped by to show off trucks they'd been working hard on to restore back to working order.