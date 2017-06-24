American Legion Riders ride for PTSD awareness

Big trucks for the whole family to enjoy. The Hiawathaland chapter of the American Truck Historical Society has been putting on the Antique and Working Truck Show for 6 years in Rochester. As for the nationwide organization, it's for the promotion and preservation of antique and old trucks in America. They say there's no particular brand of trucks it's just for anybody who loves old trucks.More >>
A group of vets on motorcycles gathered today for a ride around the area to raise awareness of PTSD. This is all part of their continued efforts to raise money for Pets Loyal 2 Vets, a group that provides service dogs for disabled veterans in Minnesota.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton and GOP Legislative leaders will meet in a Ramsey County courtroom Monday at 10 a.m. The case involves the governor's veto of lawmakers pay for the next two years. If the governor doesn't rescind his veto, the House and Senate's funding would be cut off starting July 1. But Friday afternoon, Gov. Dayton, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and House Speaker Kurt Daudt announced that their lawyers had filed a joint stipulation with Ramsey County District Co...More >>
Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...More >>
The Lion King has been staged all over the country. On first glance, the Pine Area People for the Art's rendition was true to form.More >>
The biggest hurdle for Henry was not physical, but mental. "Coming to terms with the fact that I didn't think I could do it first was very difficult," Hildenbrand said. "That was a low point for me." Judging from his performance, he surpassed his expectations, but says it's thanks to everyone else's help -- especially his parents.More >>
The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade. This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling Mayor Ardell Brede.More >>
A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.More >>
A Fillmore County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase for miles in a stolen police vehicle. The man at the center of the chase was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Fillmore County.More >>
There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.More >>
A Fillmore County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase for miles in a stolen police vehicle. The man at the center of the chase was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Fillmore County.More >>
