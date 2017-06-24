American Legion Riders ride for PTSD awareness

A group of vets on motorcycles gathered today for a ride around the area to raise awareness of PTSD.

They started out at the national guard armory with stops in Stewartville, Blooming Prairie, West Concord and Zumbro Falls.

This is all part of their continued efforts to raise money for Pets Loyal 2 Vets, a group that provides service dogs for disabled veterans in Minnesota.

These dozens of riders all care about veterans, some among them are veterans as well.

They all hope to do whatever they can to help them out, especially with PTSD.

"We're trying to keep people, like the veterans, they can go out and not be ashamed of having post-traumatic stress, and turn around and ask for what they need," Mark Maloney, with the American Legion Riders, said. "Rather than turning around and being shunned by society or the old 'oh your a soldier.'"

The rides were $35 and that included lunch and dinner at two of their stops.

They more than encouraged people to join them on their rides and show support for the vets in our community.

