Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Lanesboro to discuss tourism in the - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Lanesboro to discuss tourism in the city

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) -

Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Lanesboro Saturday morning to discuss the importance of tourism in the city.

Klobuchar met with local elected officials and business leaders and talked about how to improve tourism in Lanesboro. she said they're working on policies to promote tourism, as well as bring tourists in from all over the country and the world.

"The small towns are really fun for people to visit. People get kind of tired of being in the big cities all the time, and we wanna make sure they know what's available," said Klobucar. "And that means making sure we have internet service, something we're working hard on in this area of the state. It also means good roads and bike trails, and then it means that you have access to culture."

Tourism is the fifth largest industry in Minnesota -- it generates $14 billion in sales and accounts for nearly 11% of the state's local private sector employment.

Klobuchar led efforts to promote tourism as chair of the bipartisan Tourism Caucus. She also led the bipartisan effort to successfully reauthorize the Travel Promotion Act in 2014, so that it can continue to build on its progress through 2020.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MN Dept. of Ag: Poison hemlock found in southeast Minnesota

    MN Dept. of Ag: Poison hemlock found in southeast Minnesota

    Photo: MN Department of AgriculturePhoto: MN Department of Agriculture

    The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.

    More >>

    The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.

    More >>

  • 60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond

    60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond

    Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...

    More >>

    Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...

    More >>

  • Student actor takes the stage in Pine Island despite the odds

    A student actor takes the stage in pine island despite the odds.

    The Lion King has been staged all over the country. On first glance, the Pine Area People for the Art's rendition was true to form. 

    More >>

    The biggest hurdle for Henry was not physical, but mental. "Coming to terms with the fact that I didn't think I could do it first was very difficult," Hildenbrand said. "That was a low point for me." Judging from his performance, he surpassed his expectations, but says it's thanks to everyone else's help -- especially his parents.

    More >>

  • New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported

    New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported

    There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.

    More >>

    There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.

    More >>

  • Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash

    Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash

    A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning.  Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.  

    More >>

    A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning.  Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.  

    More >>

  • Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade

    Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade

    The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade. This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling Mayor Ardell Brede.

    More >>

    The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade. This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling Mayor Ardell Brede.

    More >>

  • Fillmore County man leads chase in stolen police vehicle

    Fillmore County man leads chase in stolen police vehicle

    A Fillmore County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase for miles in a stolen police vehicle.  The man at the center of the chase was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Fillmore County. 

    More >>

    A Fillmore County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase for miles in a stolen police vehicle.  The man at the center of the chase was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Fillmore County. 

    More >>

  • KTTC.com/LIVE

    KTTC.com/LIVE

    Live streaming video from KTTC.com! (Live video provided when available. Stream may not be active at time of visit.)More >>
    Live streaming video from KTTC.com! (Live video provided when available. Stream may not be active at time of visit.)More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.