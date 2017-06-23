Student actor takes the stage in Pine Island despite the odds - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Student actor takes the stage in Pine Island despite the odds

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Lion King has been staged all over the country.

Upon first glance, the "Pine Area People For the Art's" rendition was true to form.

"I'm excited to see the kids shine. I'm excited to see the looks on their faces when they get in front of an audience and for them to tell the story that they've been working so hard on," Michele Nyman, the musical's director, said.

However, one actor was thrown a bit of a curve-ball recently.

"So about a week ago, I was riding my bike to play practice and long story short I was hit by a car," Henry Hildenbrand, who played Mufasa, said.

He went to the ER and had to undergo surgery to fix his broken leg. Henry's been on a prosthetic crutch since.

So close to show time, there was a scramble to make adjustments.

"We, of course, are mostly concerned about Henry's safety, but then making the adjustments. I brought in a fellow director and he helped us adjust the blocking and we made it work," Nyman said.

The biggest hurdle for Henry was not physical, but mental.

"Coming to terms with the fact that I didn't think I could do it first was very difficult," Hildenbrand said. "That was a low point for me."

Judging from his performance, he surpassed his expectations, but says it's thanks to everyone else's help -- especially his parents.

"You know, honestly, it makes me proud. It makes me feel like we did something right," Stephanie Hildenbrand, Henry's mom, said. "But you know he had his downtime, so just giving him that positive feedback and encouragement."

Like the classic show they're staging, there was a classic audience response when Henry took a bow.

"Hearing the crowd laugh at our show, I'm excited to put it on," Hildenbrand said. "That's what I love about theater, is entertaining the people and making them laugh."

