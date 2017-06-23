Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade

The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade.

This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling mayor Ardell Brede.

For folks wanting a preview, Express Employment Professionals hosted an appreciation night at the fairgrounds with sleigh rides and pictures.

They event is open to the public with food and drinks for everyone.

"Each year we have a big golf benefit and 100% of the proceeds benefit the Mayo Clinic Children's Hospital as well as the Olmsted County's prenatal unit. So tonight we'll have some goodwill donations, we'll have stuff we can sell at very low prices, but everything we sell tonight will go back to our local community as well."

They were at the fairgrounds until around 9 pm.



