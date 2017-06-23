Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect

The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade.

This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling mayor Ardell Brede.

For folks wanting a preview, Express Employment Professionals hosted an appreciation night at the fairgrounds with sleigh rides and pictures.

They event is open to the public with food and drinks for everyone. 

"Each year we have a big golf benefit and 100% of the proceeds benefit the Mayo Clinic Children's Hospital as well as the Olmsted County's prenatal unit. So tonight we'll have some goodwill donations, we'll have stuff we can sell at very low prices, but everything we sell tonight will go back to our local community as well."

They were at the fairgrounds until around 9 pm.


 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • 60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond

    60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond

    Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...

    More >>

    Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st...

    More >>

  • Student actor takes the stage in Pine Island despite the odds

    A student actor takes the stage in pine island despite the odds.

    The Lion King has been staged all over the country. On first glance, the Pine Area People for the Art's rendition was true to form. 

    More >>

    The biggest hurdle for Henry was not physical, but mental. "Coming to terms with the fact that I didn't think I could do it first was very difficult," Hildenbrand said. "That was a low point for me." Judging from his performance, he surpassed his expectations, but says it's thanks to everyone else's help -- especially his parents.

    More >>

  • Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade

    Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade

    The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade. This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling Mayor Ardell Brede.

    More >>

    The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade. This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling Mayor Ardell Brede.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.