Dayton, Legislative leaders agree to fund Legislature until October

Gov. Dayton and GOP legislative leaders will meet in court Monday regarding lawmakers pay

Governor Mark Dayton and GOP Legislative leaders will meet in a Ramsey County courtroom Monday at 10 a.m.

The case involves the governor's veto of lawmakers pay for the next two years. If the governor doesn't rescind his veto, the House and Senate's funding would be cut off starting July 1.

But Friday afternoon, Gov. Dayton, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and House Speaker Kurt Daudt announced that their lawyers had filed a joint stipulation with Ramsey County District Court. Lawyers from both sides asked the judge to continue funding for House and Senate members, as well as their staffs, for ninety days.

In a press release, Gov. Dayton said, "If approved, this agreement will protect legislative employees, who are not to blame for our present disagreement, and Minnesota's credit rating, which we have worked so hard to restore."

Speaker Daudt issued a statement of his own. It says, in part, "This will prevent the voice of Minnesotans from being silenced by the governor's unconstitutional veto."

Within the complaint filed by lawyers for the Minnesota Legislature, the Senate’s monthly operating expenses are approximately $2,500,000, while the House’s is exactly $2,700,000.

Besides their monthly expenses, the Minnesota Senate must pay monthly lease payments for the new Minnesota Senate Building, costing $683,000. The building itself is $589,000/month plus $94,000/month for the senate parking garage.

The Minnesota Legislature still maintains that Dayton violated the separation of powers clause in the Minnesota Constitution when he vetoed their funding in May.

Additionally, a second, separate case will be heard in a Ramsey County Court this Monday at 9 a.m. regarding lawmakers salaries.

Minnesota voters approved an amendment last November to have a special council decide legislators pay.

The Legislative Salary Council met in January, February, and March when they voted to raise lawmakers pay from $31,000 to $45,000. Their decision was supposed to go into effect on July 1, 2017 -- the start of the fiscal year.

But House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R - Crown) has refused to grant the increase.

After the Council’s report was issued on March 21, 2017, Daudt wrote a letter instructing the House Budget and Accounting Office not to follow the Council’s $45,000 prescribed salary on July 1, but stick with the prior $31,000 salary.

Daudt argued that the state legislature is not required to fund a Council-prescribed legislative salary increase.

The 2017 special session ended with Gov. Dayton vetoing legislative pay for the next two years. Lawmakers could not override the veto because the special session had ended, and only the governor can call a special session.

Therefore, the Association for Government Accountability is getting involved. The AGA participates in lawsuits involving the government where the government has strayed from the rule of law.

The group filed a lawsuit against Minnesota's Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans in early June. They want Frans to pay state legislators their respective $45,000 salaries.

They argue that under the current circumstances, the government is constitutionally obligated to pay the legislators $45,000 starting July 1.

But the Minnesota House of Representatives claims the case is premature. They argue that since lawmakers pay increase isn't supposed to be implemented until July 1, they have not failed to perform their governmental duty.

They have asked the court deny dismiss the AGA's petition.



