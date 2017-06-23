60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond

Bargain shoppers, rejoice!

Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region.

Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years.

A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns.

As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale.

We stopped by one home that set up shop for the weekend and its been a pretty busy day so far.

"We have such a pretty area down here, and like I said, this morning we had a gentleman from Nebraska! Him and his wife were here. We've had from Zumbrota and they just read it in the paper and then they just travel because it's such a beautiful area down here,” said Jodi Eickhoff, who is helping her sister put on the sale at her sister's home in Fountain.

The nine towns included in the sale are: Fountain, Preston, Harmony, Lanesboro, Whalen, Peterson, Rushford, Rushford Village, and Houston.