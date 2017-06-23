On the Road: Wells, Minnesota

Summertime means summer road trips, but it doesn't have to be somewhere far or exotic.

Towns right here in Minnesota have a lot of history to learn and explore, perfect for weekend getaways.

One town, Wells, located just West of Albert Lea, provides the perfect “close enough, yet far” escape.

The day I took the journey west to Wells, it was bright and sunny!

I packed up my gear and hit the road.

However, after the hour and a half drive, and being in town for only about 20 minutes, a nasty thunderstorm plowed through.

Being a history buff and wanting an interesting indoor venue, I went to the Wells Depot Museum.

Which, as it turns out, is a major gem of the small town.

Situated in South Central Minnesota, the “Wells” sign boasts that 2343 people call the small town their home.

"Everybody knows everybody," said Betsy Hermanson, the Director of the Wells Depot Museum.

Covering about 1.4 square miles, blink and you could miss it.

"I like living in a small town,” said Sarah Martin, a clerk at Wells Family Video.

Complete with a school and a stadium with seats from the Metrodome, Wells seems like your typical Minnesota small town.

"I like it that people sit on their front porch or go to the park and play with their dogs or their kids," said Martin.

To set a town apart, it's often its past that helps shape its future.

"Born and raised, a lot of history. Been here for 55 years," said a man at the video store, who wished to be referred to as “Crow”.

Knowing that reality, it only made sense to take a trip on the tracks to the Wells Depot Museum.

"We like to show off our community, that's what we do," said Hermanson.

One step inside the museum, and it's clear: Wells is chock-full of history.

"It's amazing how many things we can showcase," said Hermanson.

Very few people know the town was once the home to Prisoners of War.

"German prisoners were held here from the spring of 1945 through October. And they worked on the pea plant and the corn canning plant and also on individual farms," said Hermanson.

Though those prisoners were shipped out after the war ended, Hermanson said many actually came back to settle, having have fallen in love with Minnesota.

The Military plays a major role in the town's history, Hermanson said some families had up to seven people serving in World War 2 at one time.

"They were families, families who gave everything,” she explained.

That dedication to our country says a lot about the character of the people who live in the community: dedicated and caring to others.

"As we raised our children, I sometimes got a call that somebody was riding over somebody's yard or in somebody's tomato patch. Everyone knew and cared for the kids," said Hermanson.

One would never guess a major food company once set up shop in the town.

"Del Monte was a canning factory here for 50 years. From 1941 to 1991,” showcased Hermanson.

In fact, Del Monte is the featured display of the month at the museum.

Wells was also the home to a handful of geniuses.

“We have a couple of inventors who had odd lifestyles, perhaps, so it's always kind of good to have the geniuses to show off,” joked Hermanson.

One of those inventors, George Rentz, invented the real-tone talking machine, and even made what could have been the original night vision goggles.

"Mr. Rentz invented a lot of things, but I'm not sure how popular any of them were. If you look down from the top you can see his shadow glare glasses which were glasses to be worn at night from the glare of lights. You put them on top of your eyes, not over your eyes," said Hermanson.

At the Wells Depot Museum is also a little section of medical innovations through the years.

One letter, in particular, shows how much the times have changed.

Dated in 1939, Dr. Charles H. Mayo, wrote a letter to a Wells resident, informing about an upcoming surgery.

"Somebody left from here to have an operation and would need to be in the hospital for two weeks and that would cost between 16 and 20 dollars," said Hermanson.

Perhaps the most telling part of the town lies within the walls of one local business.

"It brings people downtown and they can still have the experience of letting the kids come in and pick out a movie,” said Martin, whose mother and father have run Wells Family Video for about 20 years.

Foreign to youngsters in this generation, the video store still stands strong.

"You do occasionally get them coming in here, 'What's this, Mommy?' you know?" laughed Martin.

But, movies are always the perfect plan for the weekend.

"Every Friday I usually come up and find a new movie," said Crow.

When looking back at life, it's the little things that turn out to be the big things.

"Small town values, yep," said Hermanson.

Just ask the people of Wells.

August 17th to 20th will be the Wells Kernel Days, a four day festival celebrating the history of the town.

With fun events and live entertainment for all ages dispersed throughout.