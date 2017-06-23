Rochester man faces child pornography charges

A Rochester man went before a judge Friday morning on child pornography charges. Rochester police report 60 year old Mark Bunce was taken into custody Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation lead police to obtain a search warrant for Bunce's home in North East Rochester on June 21st.

Officers searched the home on June 22nd, and according to the complaint, 10 videos of child pornography were found on Bunce's hard drive and USB.

Bunce faces 10 counts of possessing pornographic work, and each felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Bunce's wife told police that her husband was acting strange lately and that he wanted a divorce. She went into his email account and found a folder, and in that folder were 50 folders containing pictures of boys.

After obtaining the search warrant and examining the hardware, investigators found over 500 videos and thousands of photographs of child pornography.

The criminal complaint states that Bunce said he looks at child pornography when it is a stressful time in his life, and that the last time he did was in February or March of 2017.

