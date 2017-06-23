Rochester man faces child pornography charges

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro.More >>
There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.More >>
A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.More >>
When families grieve the loss of a loved one, he's by their side. And when they're making funeral arrangements, he's by their side too. The staff of Hoff Funeral Homes, located in Winona and various other locations, welcomed a therapy dog to the team on April 18. Charlie is a 6-month-old hypoallergenic Labradoodle who had been training to become a therapy dog since he was just 8 weeks old.More >>
A Fillmore County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase for miles in a stolen police vehicle. The man at the center of the chase was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Fillmore County.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars after getting caught with drugs in a car with his 16-year-old son. Rochester Police said officers received a report of drug use inside a car outside a home on the 1100 block of 4th Street SE just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police said someone cut a window screen at a home in the 600 block of 13th Street Southeast.More >>
With rain and storms in the area Thursday, Rochesterfest was a washout for the day.More >>
