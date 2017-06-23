Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash

Posted:
NEAR MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A boy was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning. 

Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m. 

The victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys. 

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Mantorville Fire and Rescue and West Concord Fire and Rescue all responded. 

The boy's name and condition have not been released at this time. 

Look for new details on the NewsCenter as they become available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.