Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash

A boy was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Mantorville Fire and Rescue and West Concord Fire and Rescue all responded.

The boy's name and condition have not been released at this time.

