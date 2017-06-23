Fillmore County man leads chase in stolen police vehicle

A Fillmore County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase for miles in a stolen police vehicle.

The man at the center of the chase was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Fillmore County.

The Preston Police Department asked Mankato officers to arrest Danny Zuehlke, 38, who was staying at a residence in the 100 block of Hanover Street in Mankato Thursday evening.

Mankato Police say Zuehlke ran from officers and stole a police vehicle to flee the scene.

Mankato Police then began a high-speed chase, with help from Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies, the Minnesota State Patrol and Waseca County Sheriff's deputies.

The pursuit ended in rural Waldorf, in Waseca County nearly 25 miles later. Authorities used spike strips to deflate the stolen squad car's tires.

Zuehlke ran off, but was soon caught by law enforcement. He is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail. He faces new charges of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.