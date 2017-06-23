New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported

There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case.

Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.

Espenson led an Olmsted County deputy who spotted him on a high speed pursuit on June 11, but the deputy had to stop following him when speeds topped 100 miles per hour.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said they have gotten new reports that Espenson has been in and out of Mower County, specifically in the LeRoy area.

They have also received reports that Espenson may have been involved in a shoplifting case in Steele County.

Anyone with information on where Espenson is, is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.