New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. 

Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County.

Espenson led an Olmsted County deputy who spotted him on a high speed pursuit on June 11, but the deputy had to stop following him when speeds topped 100 miles per hour. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said they have gotten new reports that Espenson has been in and out of Mower County, specifically in the LeRoy area. 

They have also received reports that Espenson may have been involved in a shoplifting case in Steele County. 

Anyone with information on where Espenson is, is asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.