Charlie the funeral home therapy dog brings comfort to grieving families

When families grieve the loss of a loved one, he's by their side. And when they're making funeral arrangements, he's by their side too.

The staff of Hoff Funeral Homes, located in Winona and various other locations, welcomed a therapy dog to the team on April 18. Charlie is a 6-month-old hypoallergenic Labradoodle who had been training to become a therapy dog since he was just 8 weeks old.

"A lot of his early training was on socialization and just getting used to being around all different kinds of people and kids, going to hospitals, going to day care centers, going to department stores," said Ashley Hoff-Czapleweski, a funeral director at Hoff.

Now, Charlie is not only social, he obeys therapy commands. For example, when he is told to "visit," he puts his head on a person's lap. And when he is told to "snuggle," he puts his paws on the person's lap too.

"It's so fun to see families walk in the door and they ask, 'Where is Charlie?' And then, you know, if we have a family walk in the door, he sometimes knows who needs him more than we do. He'll walk up to someone and kind of just sit by their feet and lean himself against them, and you can just see their temporary stress and everything they're going through just melt away for a moment," Hoff-Czapleweski said.

Guests at Hoff Funeral Homes can choose to have Charlie sit with them during arrangements, visitations and funerals. One person Charlie has helped in particular is Carmon Rossow, who experienced a double tragedy: She lost her mother, Grace Mueller, on June 17, and her own dog to cancer on May 10.

"Because I had lost my own dog that was a therapy dog and I miss him very much, and this one here [Charlie] came and laid by me all the time we made arrangements. And that was very satisfactory for me and made me feel better in lots of ways," said Rossow.

Charlie was also by Carmon's side during her late mother's visitation on Thursday. And he was by the sides of other families when they needed him most.

"After Charlie has been at visitations and funerals, first of all, everyone just wants to take him home. And they also tell us that if we ever need a puppy sitter, they will take him. So that list is very long," said Hoff-Czapleweski. "But you can also just see their faces light up, especially kids, and they just love having him there. His presence alone just makes a difference for them."

In addition to comforting grieving families, Charlie is also a well-known face at Winona Public Library. Every week, he takes part in the Read to Rover program, cuddling with kids as they read.

You can follow Charlie's adventures on his Facebook page.